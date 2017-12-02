Inquest hears swine flu was contributing factor in the death of a Ballyheigue man

An inquest has heard that swine flu was a contributing factor in the death of a Ballyheigue man last year.

64-year-old Mr Eddie Hennessy of 2 Marian Park, Ballyheigue died in University Hospital Kerry on February 18th 2016.

Dr Margot Bolster told the inquest that a number of people died from swine flu in Ireland in 2016 and that certain people including pregnant women are particularly susceptible to the illness.

The inquest heard that Mr Hennessy died from bronchial pneumonia, that he also had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease – a common lung disease, heart disease and that a swine flu infection was a precipitating factor in his death.