Inquest hears man died after falling down stairs in South Kerry holiday home

A 67-year-old Cork man died after falling down the stairs in a South Kerry holiday home.

Coroner for South and East Kerry, Aisling O’Sullivan Quilter held an inquest at Killarney Courthouse into the death of Donal O’Sullivan.

Mr O’Sullivan of 2 Bawnleigh Court, Banduff, Cork, died on the 21st of June this year.

Donal O’Sullivan and his wife Mary had come to stay in their daughter’s holiday home in Garnafulla, Waterville last June.

On the first night of their stay, Mr O’Sullivan woke at 1.45am to go to the bathroom.

His wife said he didn’t put the light on, and she then heard a noise and found her husband at the bottom of the stairs.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Garda John Sugrue of Caherciveen Garda Station who attended the scene said the power was gone in parts of the area that night.

A post mortem found Mr O’Sullivan died due to traumatic injuries to the upper spinal chord due to a fracture at the base of the skull.

The jury returned a verdict of accidental death.