Inquest hears Lixnaw man died as a result of thorax and abdomen injuries

A Lixnaw man died due to blunt force trauma to the thorax and abdomen, an inquest has heard.

Coroner Helen Lucey suggested the cause of death after hearing evidence at the Coroner’s Court in Tralee, at the inquest into the death of Mark Shanahan of Liscullane, Lixnaw.

On the 14th of July 2013, 30-year-old Mark Shanahan was travelling on the Abbeydorney to Tralee Road shortly after 6pm, when his motorcycle collided with a Kia Rio car at Clounameetig, Abbeydorney.

In a statement read out from Dr Michael McGrath, it was noted Mr Shanahan had suffered severe abdominal injuries and had no pulse when examined.

Garda Forensic Investigator James O’Brien said the motorcycle, which was on the correct side of the road, displayed severe distortions and damage from the collision with the car.

He concluded neither the Kia Rio nor the motorcycle had any mechanical defects prior to the crash.

Coroner Helen Lucey instructed the jury on the cause of death, which was due to blunt force trauma to the thorax and abdomen, and laceration of multiple organs.

She and the jury extended their sympathies to the family of Mr Shanahan.