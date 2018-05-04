Inquest hears an East Kerry man died due injuries received in a fatal hit-and-run

A Gneeveguilla man died due injuries received in a fatal hit-and-run, an inquest has heard.

42-year-old Paud O’Leary from Leam, Gneeveguilla was cycling on the morning of July 1st, 2012, when he was struck by a vehicle at Scrahanfadda.

The inquest into his death was held yesterday in Killarney Coroner’s Court, under Coroner Aisling O’Sullivan Quilter.

On July 1st 2012, Paud O’Leary was out training for the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle when he was struck by a vehicle, which did not remain at the scene.

Garda evidence given during the inquest revealed the force of the impact was sufficient to propel Mr O’Leary over the roadside ditch and into a dyke.

When Mr O’Leary had not returned home from his cycle, his wife Margaret alerted gardaí and family, and a search party was formed.

A short time later, Mr O’Leary was discovered about half-a-mile from the family home.

Mr O’Leary’s wife said the current system, where the inquest has taken place nearly six years after the death of her husband, is outrageous and unacceptable.

Deputy State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster conducted a post mortem on the deceased, and found extensive abrasions to the head and neck, multiple fractures and a spinal cord injury.

The jury returned a verdict of death by accident, due to head, neck and upper spinal cord injuries, which were caused by a road traffic accident.