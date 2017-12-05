Inquest hears Dingle hackney driver died as a result of a heart attack

A hackney driver who collapsed while bringing guests to a wedding in Dingle died as a result of a heart attack, an inquest has heard.

Shortly after 3pm on the 10th of August 2016, Kevin Griffin of Monaree, Dingle collected a family in his green hackney van who were attending a wedding in the area.

The inquest in Tralee Courthouse heard in evidence from Scott Gordon who was travelling in the van driven by Kevin Griffin, that the vehicle was travelling at a moderate speed when it veered to the left, hit a ditch and turned over onto the driver’s side.

Mr Gordon also said he thought Mr Griffin may have fallen asleep.

Ambulance driver Joe Sheehy, who is related to Mr Griffin said he attended the scene. He said Mr. Griffin was unresponsive and that he performed CPR at the scene.

Mr Griffin was transported to University Hospital Kerry where he was later pronounced dead.

Assistant State pathologist, Dr Margot Bolster who performed the autopsy on Mr. Griffin said the cause of death was a heart attack, and that contributing factors included that Mr Griffin had an enlarged heart and high blood pressure.

Dr Bolster also found that Mr. Griffin had fractured ribs and a fractureD sternum which was most likely happened during resuscitation attempts.