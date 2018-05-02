Inquest hears Currow man died due to traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries

A 33-year-old Currow man died due to traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries, an inquest has heard.

Coroner Helen Lucey advised the jury of the cause of death after hearing evidence at the Coroner’s Court in Tralee at the inquest into the death of Aidan Daly.

On the 16th January 2017, Aidan Daly was working on the farm of Mark Collins in Lisheen Bawn, Farranfore, along with a number of others.

At approximately 11:15 AM, he fell from a height of 15 feet, suffering fatal injuries.

When emergency services were arrived at the scene, they pronounced Mr Daly dead a short time later.

Deputy State Pathologist, Dr Margot Bolster, conducted a post mortem on Mr Daly the following day.

She said the deceased man had a severe traumatic brain injury with swelling and contusions and an upper spinal cord injury, all consistent with a fall from a height.

Dr Bolster told Mr Daly’s family that he hadn’t suffered in his final moments.

Brother of the deceased, Garda John Daly, thanked his colleagues, the emergency services, A&E staff and all who’ve helped the family since the fatal accident.