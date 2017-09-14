Inquest hears cause of death of murdered Tralee woman

An inquest into the death of a Tralee woman earlier this year has heard she died from brain swelling and bleeding into the brain due to blunt force trauma to the head.

38-year-old mother of three Nicola Collins was found dead in a flat at Popham’s Road, Farranree in Cork on March 27th.

Today at Cork Coroners Court, Detective Inspector Declan O’Sullivan said that a person was currently before the courts in relation to Ms Collins’s death and he applied for an adjournment of the inquest.

Cork City Coroner, Philip Comyn granted the application and adjourned the inquest indefinitely to allow the criminal proceedings over Ms Collins’s death take their course in the courts.

Last month, 44-year-old Cathal O’Sullivan a native of Charleville living at Popham’s Road, Farranree was charged with the murder of Ms Collins.

Today Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster gave evidence of carrying out a post-mortem on the body of Ms Collins and she outlined her findings at autopsy to the coroner’s court.

Det Insp O’Sullivan told Mr Comyn that the Garda family liaison officer who was dealing with Ms Collins’s family would inform them that the inquest had been adjourned pending the criminal trial.

Ms Collins, who was buried in her native Tralee following a funeral mass in the town, is survived by her father, Michael who lives in Cork and her mother, Kay who lives in Tralee and her three children.