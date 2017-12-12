Inquest adjourned into death of American cyclist in Gap of Dunloe

The inquest has been adjourned into the death of an American woman who died at the Gap of Dunloe.

69-year-old Janet Price from Washington State lost her life in a fatal collision with a 4×4 Jeep while cycling on May 30th; she’d been holidaying in the Killarney area with her husband.

The case came before Coroner Aisling O’Sullivan Quilter at Killarney Coroner’s Court yesterday.

The inquest was opened and heard from pathologist Dr Margot Bolster, who gave the cause of death as blunt force trauma to the chest.

The case was adjourned until all forensic examinations are concluded.