The INMO says more resources are needed to tackle the high numbers waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show there have been high numbers of patients on trolleys in the emergency department and on wards at UHK in recent weeks.

There were 21 last Tuesday, although there are only six on trolleys today.

Michael Dineen of the INMO says there’s been a problem in UHK for the last 16 to 18 months.