INMO says claims of low morale among members at UHK is accurate

The Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation says claims of widespread low morale among members at University Hospital Kerry is accurate.

Sinn Féin MEP, Liadh Ní Riada, says she was told by the INMO that 70% of its members at the hospital were leaving or considering leaving their workplace.

Liam Collins is the union’s industrial relations officer.

He says Ms Ní Riada was referencing a survey the union carried out among recent graduate nurses.

78% of those surveyed said they were leaving or considering their position at UHK.

The survey did not include longstanding nurses and midwives.

However, Mr Collins says its findings are an accurate reflection of the feelings of all nurses and midwives.

Liam Collins of the INMO says the best way to address staff shortages and the trolley crisis is to increase pay for nurses.

University Hospital Kerry hopes that 43 additional beds will be in place by the end of the year.

However, Mr Collins says pay for nurses and midwives also needs to be increased.