INMO reaction to UHK nursing issue – April 27th, 2018

Liam Conway, Industrial Relations Officer with the INMO gave his reaction to the situation with nurses at University Hospital Kerry.
Man killed in multi-car road crash on N22 Cork – Killarney road
One man has been killed in a multi-car road crash in Cork. The 60 year old was pronounced dead at the scene on the N22...
80 new jobs to be created following €18 million renovation of Dunloe Hotel &...
The re-opening of the Dunloe Hotel & Gardens will bring over 80 new jobs to the Killarney area. Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon...
Kenmare chef found not guilty of assault
A Kenmare chef has been acquitted of all charges at Tralee Circuit Court. 44-year-old Nigel Higgins, of 24 Sunnyhill, Kenmare, had pleaded not guilty to...
In Business – April 26th, 2018
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Doireann Barrett of the Gluten Free Kitchen Company about creating a new product and being selected for an...
Agritime – April 26th, 2018
Aisling O'Brien speaks to Dave Barry of Goldcrop about planning for future extreme fodder events, she hears about this weekend's Kingdom Agri Trade Show...
Call from the Dáil – April 27th, 2018
Political correspondent with the Irish Independent, John Downing filled in for Michael O’Regan with the happenings from the Oireachtas this week. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/calldail.mp3