INMO to hold lunchtime protest at University Hospital Kerry

Members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation are staging a lunchtime protest outside University Hospital Kerry today.

The union, is holding the protest from 12.30 to 2pm, in response to ongoing overcrowding at the Emergency Department at the hospital; members of the public are invited to join nurses.

Yesterday, 18 patients were waiting on trolleys in the department.

The INMO says UHK didn’t get any additional nurses to cater for patients being accommodated on trolleys while waiting for a bed to become available.





INMO Industrial Relations Officer, Mary Power says members are very concerned at the daily challenges they face trying to provide optimum quality and safe patient care in an intolerable environment: