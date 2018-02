The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says the Health Minister needs to fast track the promised increase in hospitals beds.

It follows the release of trolley figures that show January was the worst on record for hospital overcrowding.

Over 12,200 people were forced to wait on trolleys or in wards for a bed last month.

INMO General Secretary, Ceann Trá native Phil Ní Sheaghdha says extra capacity has to be backed up with extra staff, and extra pay: