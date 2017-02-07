Injury Problems For Kerry Ahead Of Allianz Hurling League

Kerry have some injury problems ahead of the beginning of the Allianz Hurling League.

The Kingdom take on Laois in their opener on Sunday and will be down at least 3 bodies for that 2 o’clock encounter in Tralee.

Kerry manager Fintan O’Connor explains

Damien Ryall and Ian Brick are also part of the Kingdom management team for 2017.

Kerry captain for the year is Aiden McCabe

North Kerry football’s Coiste na nOg AGM will take place at 8.30 this evening in Christy’s The Well Listowel.

All club delegates are asked to be in attendance.