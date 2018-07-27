Injunction against further construction by parents of Hollywood star lifted

An injunction against further construction of townhouses owned by the parents of a Hollywood star has been lifted, subject to conditions.

Josef and Adele Fassbender, parents of Michael, received planning permission in 2014 to construct four 2-storey apartments of traditional design to the rear of the West End House, New Street, Killarney.

An injunction was granted earlier this month against further construction to the property on New Street.





The court has since lifted the injunction, subject to the Fassbenders covering the window openings within 24 hours and no further work is to be undertaken on the eastern elevation.

They are entitled to seek retention permission in respect of the windows.