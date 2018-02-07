Information sought about child burials at Bessboro Mother and Baby Home

Information is being sought from the public about a mother and baby home in Cork.

The Mother and Baby Home Commission of Investigation has made the appeal about burial arrangements of children who died while resident at Bessboro Mother and Baby Home at Blackrock between 1922 and 1998.

The commission, which is chaired by Judge Yvonne Murphy, is investigating 14 mother and baby homes and four county homes around the country.

Anyone with information about the burial of children at Bessboro is asked to contact the commission.

You can contact the commission by emailing [email protected] <mailto:[email protected]> or by post: Mother and Baby Homes,

Commission of Investigation,

73 Lower Baggot St,

Dublin 2

or

P.O. Box 12626, Dublin 2.