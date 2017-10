The HSE is to set up two mental health forums in Kerry, with meetings taking place in Tralee and Killarney.

The forums will aim to influence the development of services into the future and will allos people to voice their experiences and present their views.

The meetings are taking place tonight (Wednesday, Oct 18th) in Killarney at the Kerry Mental Health Association and tomorrow (Thursday) in Tralee’s Áras an Phobail.

Both meetings take place at 7.30pm.