Information harvested from flashing traffic signs in Kerry will be used to inform future speed checkpoints.

The issue of traffic calming was raised at recent Joint Policing Committee and municipal district meetings, where councillors called for increased funding and coverage in the county.

Inspector Tony Sugrue informed members of the JPC that some of the flashing speed signs in the county store data relating to the speeds at which vehicles travel.





He says it’s envisioned this information will be collated and used when deciding on future speed checkpoints.

Councillor Michael O’Shea also raised the issue at a recent South and West Kerry MD meeting, when asking for funding to install a traffic calming system in Castlemaine.