Industry workshops on new Berlin Kerry flights

Kerry Airport in conjunction with Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland are hosting free industry workshops this week.

The workshops for all tourism, hospitality and travel stakeholders are in relation to the new route from Berlin in to Kerry Airport.

The flights will be twice weekly and begin at the end of the month.

The workshops will take place on Wednesday in the Listowel Arms Hotel and the Dingle Skellig Hotel and on Thursday in the Ashe Hotel Tralee, the Carnegie Centre in Castleisland and Randles Hotel in Killarney.