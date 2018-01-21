Increased Garda presence may be responsible for rise in drug-related arrests

An increased Garda presence may be responsible for the rise in drug-related arrests.

The latest figures for the number of drugs offences in Kerry for 2017 were revealed at the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting.

Possession of drugs for sale or supply increased to 113, up 61% from 2016, while possession of drugs for personal use also increased, up 42% to 470.

Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Tom Myers, says the increase in the number of drugs offences is worrying.

However, he believes there’s a positive reason for this growth.