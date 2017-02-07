Increase in Kerry’s Live Register for fourth month in a row

The number of people signing on the Live Register in Kerry has risen for the fourth month in a row.

According to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office, there was a three per cent increase in the numbers signing on between December and January.

They also show however, that there’s been a 12% drop in people on the Live Register in the past year in Kerry.

During the month of January, 11,106 people signed on in Kerry’s seven social welfare offices.

That’s 1,606 fewer on the Live Register compared to January 2016; a 12.6 per cent drop.

However, there was a rise in the number of people signing on in Kerry between December and January, up 330, a three per cent jump; that’s the fourth month in a row that Kerry’s Live Register has risen.

All of Kerry’s seven social welfare offices reported monthly increases, Killarney was up 170 to 2,021;

Kenmare rose 88 to 531, Tralee jumped 38 to 4,552, and Dingle rose 19 to 703.

Listowel’s Live Register increased by eight to 2,006, Caherciveen was up five to 451, and Killorglin was up two to 842.