There’s a call to increase hospital bed numbers in Kerry, and develop and adequately staff community care services.

That’s according to Industrial Relations Officer with the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, Mary Power, who says nurses are concerned about the rise in the number of patients on hospital trolleys.

There are 15 in University Hospital Kerry today, and 24 yesterday; Cork University Hospital consistently has high numbers on trolleys, as well as University Hospital Limerick, where 60 people waited for a bed yesterday, the highest number in the country.

Mary Power of the INMO says more resources are needed, including an increase in bed numbers, and improved community care services.