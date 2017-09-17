Increase in funding for Kerry County Childcare Committee

There was an increase last year in the amount of funding provided to Kerry’s County Childcare Committee.

This was in line with a half a million euro rise in the national allocation; the 31 city and county childcare facilities offer services to parents and childcare providers across the country.

Between 2012 and 2016 there was a drop in funding supplied by central government to the Kerry County Childcare Committee, which offers a variety of services including to parents, such as providing information on local childcare facilities and information on parent networks.

They also offer advice on setting up a childcare business, information and training.

The Kerry County Childcare Committee benefited from €365,000 in 2012; that then dropped by €11,000 the following year, by another €7,000 in 2014, and by a further €2,000 in 2015.

There was a rise last year though in the amount of funding allocated to Kerry; it was up €3,500 to €348,500.

Nationally, funding to all 31 childcare committees also rose last year by a total of half a million euro to €10.7 million.

The details were revealed by Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Katherine Zappone.