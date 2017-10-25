Increase in calls to Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre following Tom Humphries case

The Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre has experienced an increase in calls following the Tom Humphries trial and sentencing.

The former Irish Times sports journalist was sentenced to two and a half years yesterday for the defilement of a child.

He had faced a maximum of five years in jail on that charge.

Manager of the Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre Vera O’Leary says the implementation of the sentencing and the influence Tom Humphries status had over the leniency of the sentence needs to be addressed.

She says the victim has been forgotten: