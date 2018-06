Killarney gardaí are advising motorists to avoid the Brennan’s Glen area on the Tralee-Killarney Road.

A minor incident has occurred, and a clean-up procedure is underway.

Traffic will be delayed in both directions on the Tralee-Killarney Road, with motorists advised to travel via Milltown for the next hour.





It’s expected to have the road full cleared shortly after 5.