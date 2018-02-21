Inch named Ireland’s favourite beach in travel awards

Inch Beach has been described as ‘Heaven on Earth’ and the country’s favourite beach.

The West Kerry beach was named best in Ireland at the 2018 Irish Independent Travel Awards.

The award was accepted by the Cathaoirleach of the South and West Kerry Municipal District, Cllr Séamus Cosaí Fitzgerald.

Speaking at the awards, Cllr Cosaí Fitzgerald praised the work of Kerry County Council and others to maintain Inch to such a high standard.

Inch is one of 14 Blue Flag beaches in the county – Kerry County Council is appealing to all beach users to ensure they leave no litter and to respect coastal areas.