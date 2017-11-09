Inaugural Young Adult BookFest takes place in Listowel

Over 800 transition and fifth year students are in Listowel today for the inaugural Young Adult BookFest.

The one-day arts festival takes place in the Listowel Community Centre and will feature a host of guests including award winning playwright, screenwriter, and debut author Stefanie Preissner.

Holocaust survivor Tomi Reichental will talk to Billy Keane about his life and times, and his latest documentary Condemned to Remember.

There’ll also be a special video of Brendan Kennelly, which was commissioned by the festival.

The Young Adult BookFest usually takes place during Writer’s Week; this is the first year it’s taking place independently.