The fifth anniversary of the passing inspirational Tralee teenager Dónal Walsh was commemorated yesterday at the inaugural Dónal Walsh #LiveLife Foundation Music Day.

Over 25 musical acts performed in the Mall as part of the event including Tralee native Francie Conway.

Dónal inspired a generation due to his couragous battle with cancer and his words of support for young people suffering with mental health issues.

Radio Kerry's Seán Hurley reports: