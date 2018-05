The inaugral ‘May the Fourth Be With You’ festival wraps up today after three days of events across Kerry.

It kicked off on Friday the 4th of May to mark the day when fans across the globe commemorate the Star Wars Universe.

The villages of Ballyferriter, Portmagee, Ballinskelligs and Valentia Island hosted the family friendly events.

There was a special céilí which saw costumed dancers take the stage in a great meeting of traditional Irish culture and the Star Wars World.