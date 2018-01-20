Ina Watson née Leen, Castleview, Castleisland & late of Arabella, Ballymacelligott

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland on Sunday evening from 5pm to 6:30pm with removal at 6:30pm to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery Castleisland.

