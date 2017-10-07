Improvement works to Flesk Bridge, Killarney

Significant improvements to the Flesk Bridge on the Muckross Road in Killarney will take place over the coming months.

As part of a €2m investment in the upgrading of twelve bridges around the county, the Flesk Bridge will undergo a major enhancement.

Works to the bridge parapets, railing and road surface will be carried out and improvements will also be carried out to the footpath and cycle lane across the bridge. The works, which begin on Monday (9th) will run until mid-December.

They will require a one-lane stop-go traffic system at the bridge to allow the works to be completed as quickly as possible.