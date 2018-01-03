Improvement in Tralee but Killarney falls out of top ten in IBAL litter survey

Tralee has edged closer to ‘Clean’ status, after an improved result in the Irish Business Against Litter survey.

However Killarney has fallen out of the top ten to 16th spot in the 40 towns and cities listed.

An Taisce, who conducted the survey for IBAL, said a number of moderately littered sites prevented Killarney from attaining a higher ranking.

Some sites were praised for being well-presented and maintained including Muckross House and the Jarvey Park.

Tralee edged closer to ‘Clean’ status, after an improved result on the previous survey, ranked in 31st position.

The Mall was praised after works to pedestrianise the area.

The survey found the most heavily littered site surveyed in Tralee was a site on Godfrey Place where they found a constant stream of litter around the perimeter of the car park.

The survey found an increase in litter levels along roads, with the majority “moderately littered”, among them the Cork-Killarney road and Killarney-Tralee road.