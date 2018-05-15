Improvement in percentage of commercial rates paid in Kerry

There’s been an increase in the percentage of commercial rates paid in Kerry.

The National Oversight and Audit Commission, which collects information from 31 local authorities, shows the number of commercial rates collected in the county increased over the period 2012-2016.

The latest Performance Indicators in Local Authorities Report shows the percentage of commercial rates collected in 2012 and 2013 was 75.5%.

The figure rose over the following years to 77.6% in 2014 and 79.6% in 2015.

In 2016, which represents the latest data, the collection rate for commercial rates in Kerry was 81.3%.

This is lower than the national average of 84.4%.

Fingal County Council has the highest percentage of commercial rate collection at almost 96%, while Donegal has the lowest with 68%.