Improvement in indoor amenities could boost Killarney winter tourism

A new report has pointed to a need to improve indoor amenities in Killarney to help boost tourism over the winter period.

Killarney tourism generates €410 million annually and support 3,100 jobs.

The research commissioned by Killarney Chamber of Commerce and Tourism was launched by Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin.

1.1 million visitors come to Killarney annually and the report predicts growth of 30% for tourism in the town between now and 2025.

The average room rate in the town was €113 and peaks in August at €126; this is compared to €117 nationally but is lower than Dublin at €139.

Killarney Chamber of Tourism & Commerce President Paul O’Neill says there are two major challenges of regionality and seasonality: