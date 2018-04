Imported feed is continuing to arrive into Kerry to help farmers coping with the ongoing fodder crisis.

Kerry IFA says silage is due at the Kerry Agribusiness store in Castleisland tomorrow and Browne’s in Castleisland have haylage in store.

On Friday, the Kerry Agribusiness store in Rathmore is getting silage and hay, and silage is due in Listowel and Killorglin.

The Caherciveen store is expecting hay and silage at the weekend.

Farmers are reminded that they need to book bales in advance.