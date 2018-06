The Imperial Hotel has become the first Tralee business to sign-up to GLAN Tralee.

GLAN is a community movement designed to develop Tralee as a greener and environmentally sustainable town.

GLAN is the Irish word for clean, and also stands for Green Local Area Network.





The Imperial Hotel has sent all its plastic takeaway cups, lids and straws for recycling to make way for 100% green, compostable utensils.

They say the aim is to show their genuine commitment to the GLAN initiative.