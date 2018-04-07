IMO conference continuing today in Killarney

A major medical conference is continuing today in Killarney.

The Irish Medical Organisation’s three-day annual conference is taking place in the Europe Hotel in Killarney, under the theme of ‘Valuing Doctors’.

This morning, the conference was addressed on the incoming GDPR regulations, and the potential implications it may have on GPs.

Shortly, Professor Joe Barry, Chair of Population Health Medicine Trinity College, will address the conference.

Minister for Health Simon Harris will speak at the conference later this evening.