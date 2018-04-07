IMO conference concludes this evening with address from Minister for Health

The final day of the Irish Medical Organisation is taking place in Killarney today.

Ahead of Minister for Health Simon Harris’ address this evening, GPs and professors from around the country spoke to the conference, which is taking place in the Europe Hotel.

This morning, attendees were briefed on upcoming GDPR issues and the potential impact the new regulations may have on the business of General Practice.

Ms Rosari Mannion, National Director of Human Resources with the HSE, along with Professor Frank Murphy, then briefed the conference on HR values within the HSE.

Dr Denis McCauley addressed the IMO delegates on his dual role of GP and Donegal Coroner, while incoming IMO President Dr Peadar Gilligan will speak at the conference later this evening.

The three-day conference concludes this evening with an address from the Minister for Health, Simon Harris.

Simon Harris will take to the podium at 7.30pm, and IMO past president Dr Ray Walley says delegates are looking to the Minister for action: