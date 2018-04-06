IMO calls for more resources to ensure viability of rural GP practices

Resources need to be allocated to GPs to allow them to continue providing timely and appropriate care.

That’s according to the incoming president of the Irish Medical Organisation, which is hosting its annual conference in the Europe Hotel in Killarney.

The IMO says GPs have been hit by very significant resource cuts and these need to be reversed.

The union says recruitment is an issue across the health service and GPs are hard pressed to provide a same-day service to patients.

Speaking on Kerry Today earlier, incoming IMO President Dr Peadar Gilligan says the Government will need to consider pay, conditions and supports to ensure the future viability of rural GP practices: