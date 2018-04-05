IMO begins three-day AGM in Killarney this afternoon

The Irish Medical Organisation will begin its three-day AGM in Killarney this afternoon.

The focus of this year’s meeting is on the theme of ‘Valuing Doctors’, and the IMO says it’s a chance for members to participate in generating policy, while meeting with colleagues from all parts of the country.

The meeting begins in the Europe Hotel at 2.15 with the welcoming address, followed by general motions.

Sláintecare and the modern use of anti-depressants will be on the agenda this evening, followed by the outgoing President’s Address.

The event continues tomorrow and Saturday, with all members encouraged to attend.