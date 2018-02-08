“I’m Not Ashamed Anymore” – February 8th, 2018

Catherine Coffey O’Brien from Tralee was seven months pregnant in 1989 when she left the Bessborough Mother and Baby Home with her friend who was also from Kerry. Catherine’s been giving her reaction to the news that the commission investigating Mother and Baby Homes has urged anyone with information about the burial location of babies who died at Bessboro to come forward.
