I’m no Road Traffic Terrorist, Minister – May 3rd, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Danny Healy-Rae said in the Dáil that the ‘chubby lad’ from Korea and Trump are hugging each other. But is a similar rapprochement possible between the Kerry TD and Transport Minister Shane Ross? Yesterday, Minister Ross likened Danny Healy-Rae and other TDs opposed to the new drink-driving bill to ‘road traffic terrorists’.

