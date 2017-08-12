Illegal dumping at Kerry beauty spots continues as double bed found on Conor Pass

A double bed has been discovered dumped along the scenic Conor Pass.

The base of a double bed was found strewn on the side of the road on the approach to the scenic viewing area comprising of a waterfall leading to Peddlar’s Lake.

Conor Pass has featured in many TV programmes, films and tourism campaigns and is said to have been even considered as a potential location for Lord of the Rings.

The mountain pass overlooking Dingle town draws visitors from around the world to see the glacial valley adjacent to Mount Brandon.

Locals are said to be growing increasingly frustrated at the high level of illegal dumping in the area.

Gardaí in Dingle said they are looking into the incident and are liasing with Kerry County Council to have the bed removed.

This latest incident of dumping at a Kerry beauty spot comes in the same week litter was left strewn across a protected dune area of Derrynane by a group camping illegally.