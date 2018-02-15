IFA says oyster farm application process is rigorous

A member of the IFA says the application process for oyster farms is rigorous.

There’s opposition to proposals for such developments in Mid Kerry; there are up to eight oyster farm applications for the Rossbeigh, Glenbeigh, and Dooks areas.

The Save this Beach group is to hold a public protest against the plans this Sunday at 2 o’clock on Rossbeigh Beach.

They believe these areas should be protected from industrial aquaculture, but Richie Flynn of the IFA Aquaculture Committee says oyster farming can be very beneficial to an area as the shellfish filters water.