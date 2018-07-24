IFA protesting about South Kerry Greenway CPO outside KCC offices

Members of the Irish Farmers’ Association from around the country are protesting at Kerry County Council’s headquarters this lunchtime.

It’s part of their opposition to the Compulsory Purchase Order of land being used by the local authority to secure the lands needed for the South Kerry Greenway.

The IFA is in favour of the project as a whole but not the CPO; it is calling on the council to apply the recently launched National Greenway Strategy and employ an agronomist or soil and land use expert to engage with landowners.





Kerry County Council says it continues to engage with landowners on the proposed route and had no option but to acquire the lands by CPO as agreement could not be reached with everyone.

The council has met with the IFA on a number of occasions to discuss the issue and will do again in the future if requested to do so.