IFA National Hill Chair says rural communities need to look out for each other during cold snap

Freezing air from Russia is pushing a cold front ever closer to Ireland.

Temperatures dropped as low as minus 3 degrees celcius overnight across Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

Met Eireann has issued a yellow weather warning for exceptionally cold weather for the remainder of the week.

Snow showers are expected from Tuesday onwards – particularly in the east and southeast – with the possibility of more persistent bands of snow developing later in the week.

The IFA’s warning farmers not to get caught out by the cold; the assocaiation’s National Hill Chairperson, Kenmare’s Flor McCarthy, says people in rural communities need to look out for each other.