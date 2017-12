The IDA has reported an increase of 39% in the number of employees, employed by Kerry client companies, over the past five years.

The monthly meeting of Kerry County Council heard there are 13 IDA client companies in Kerry, employing over 2,083.

This represents an increase of 586 employees over the past five years.

IDA Ireland also advised that it’s engaged in a strong marketing campaign in relation to the advanced technology building in Tralee.