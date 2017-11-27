IDA CEO ‘hopeful’ newly completed Tralee Advanced Manufacturing Facility will soon be occupied

The head of IDA Ireland is hopeful the newly completed Advanced Technology Facility in Tralee will soon be occupied.

Abbeydorney native Martin Shanahan said the agency, which is charged with attracting foreign investment, has been marketing the facility for months and a good level of interest is evident.

Speaking at a Bank of Ireland Enterprise Event in Tralee, the IDA CEO said a number of site visits to the Monavalley facility had taken place, resulting in eight IDA site visits to Kerry this year, up from three last year.

Mr Shanahan said he’s happy with the progress and these types of facilities are normally occupied within 12 months: