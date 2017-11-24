IDA CEO to address Bank of Ireland SME event in Tralee

The head of the IDA will address at an event in Tralee today at which he’ll discuss the opportunities for foreign direct investment within Kerry and the country as a whole.

IDA CEO, Martin Shanahan, who’s from Abbeydorney will address the gathering organised by Bank of Ireland.

The theme of the event is to promote and drive opportunities for small and medium sized businesses in areas including manufacturing, tourism and hospitality, export markets and fisheries.

It’s taking place in the Rose Hotel, Tralee between 2.30pm and 4pm and it’s part of Bank of Ireland’s National Enterprise Week.