IDA brought one potential investor to Kerry in first three months of 2017

The IDA brought one potential investor to Kerry in the first three months of this year.

The figures, released by the Minister for Enterprise and Innovation, show there were a total of 173 IDA Ireland sponsored site visits across the country between January and March.

During the first three months of 2017, Kerry had one visit from a foreign company in an IDA Ireland sponsored site visit; that’s the fewest number of visits in Munster, and one of the lowest rates in the country.

Last year, there were three IDA site visits to Kerry, and six during 2015.

The figures released by the Minister for Enterprise and Innovation show that Cavan, Laois, Longford, Mayo, and Meath had no IDA visits between January and March this year.

In contrast, Dublin had the most at 82 visits, while neighbours Cork had nine, and Limerick had 10.

The details were revealed by Minister for Enterprise and Innovation, Frances Fitzgerald, while responding to a question from Cork Fianna Fáil TD, Michael McGrath.